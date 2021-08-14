OnePlus's latest teaser suggests that 9T might debut after all

OnePlus shares a teaser image, hinting at the 9T's launch

OnePlus might have just given us hope that the flagship 9T smartphone might not be canceled after all. The tech giant's recent Twitter post hints that it might be planning to launch the handset in the coming months. However, OnePlus has mentioned to not "read too much into it." Earlier, reports had claimed that OnePlus might not introduce the T-suffix smartphone this year.

Twitter Post

Have a look at the official teaser

Design and display

The device may bear a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display

The OnePlus 9T is likely to sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there may be a quad camera setup. The handset might have a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 402ppi pixel density.

Information

It will feature a 108MP main camera

The OnePlus 9T is said to be equipped with a Hasselblad-branded quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro snapper, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It may run on Android 12 OS

The OnePlus 9T might be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It may boot Android 12 with OxygenOS custom skin on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9T: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 9T smartphone at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place sometime in September or October this year. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 45,000 in India.