OnePlus Nord 2 may debut as rebranded Realme X9 Pro

Jun 14, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 will be based on the global variant of Realme X9 Pro

OnePlus's upcoming Nord 2 model will reportedly arrive as a rebadged Realme X9 Pro. The unannounced Realme smartphone is likely to go official in China with a Snapdragon 870 chipset and in the global markets with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The Nord 2 is tipped to share its internals with the latter. For the unversed, OnePlus and Realme are subsidiaries of BBK Electronics.

Design and display

The phones will offer a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Design-wise, the Realme X9 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 will have some differences related to color finish and rear camera layout. The Nord 2 may also get a physical alert slider. The Realme handset is said to bear a 90Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges, while the OnePlus model will have a 90Hz, 6.44-inch flat AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution.

Cameras

They will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Realme X9 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. The OnePlus Nord 2 will sport a similar camera module but with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, both the phones will have a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme X9 Pro (global) and OnePlus Nord 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will run on Android 11 with Realme UI and OxygenOS skins, respectively, and pack a 4,500mAh battery with up to 65W fast-charging support via the Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2: Pricing and availability

The Realme X9 Pro is tipped to start at around CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000), while the OnePlus Nord 2 is said to start at CNY 2,000 (approximately Rs. 23,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch.