Jun 16, 2021

OnePlus's newly-launched Nord CE 5G will go on open sale in India today i.e. June 16 from 12pm onwards. The handset sports a starting price-tag of Rs. 22,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon and OnePlus India's website. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 7.9mm slim body, an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 750G chipset.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a plastic build, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a triple camera setup. The smartphone bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Blue Void, Silver Ray, and Charcoal Ink colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) camera.

Internals

It offers 30W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB/128GB base model, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB/256GB top-end configuration. The handset will go on open sale from 12pm onwards via Amazon India and OnePlus's website. Buyers can also avail Rs. 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit cards.