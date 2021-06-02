OnePlus 9T to feature Samsung's 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display

OnePlus 9T’s display details leaked; no 9T Pro this year

As an addition to its OnePlus 9 series of flagship smartphones, Shenzhen-based OnePlus is working on the 9T model. As per a tip-off, the handset will feature Samsung's LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. Similar to last year's 8T, the upcoming 9T will be a solo offering and it won't be joined by a Pro model.

A 6.55-inch screen is expected

The OnePlus 9T will likely have a punch-hole cut-out with narrow bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it shall pack a quad camera module. The device will sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The phone will have a 48MP main sensor

The OnePlus 9T is tipped to offer a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 48MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP mono camera. On the front, a 16MP selfie snapper is expected.

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9T is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

At present, the official pricing details of the OnePlus 9T are unknown. However, it is expected to sit between the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models, which fall between the price range of Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 69,999 in India.