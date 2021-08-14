Samsung Galaxy A52s support page appears on official India website

Samsung seems to be working on launching the upcoming Galaxy A52s smartphone soon. Among the various leaks coming in, the handset's support page has now gone live on the company's India website. The listing suggests that the phone will debut in India in the coming weeks. The Galaxy A52s will reportedly get a 6.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

A Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will likely feature an IP67-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The device shall sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a high refresh rate. It will be offered in multiple color options.

The phone will get a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52s may offer a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

There will be a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Pricing and availability

Samsung will soon announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A52s. However, it was recently tipped to be priced at €449 (roughly Rs. 39,300).