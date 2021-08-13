Samsung Galaxy A52s tipped to feature Snapdragon 778G processor

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 02:14 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52s' key specifications leaked

Samsung's upcoming A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A52s has appeared in various leaks. Now, in a new development, tipster Roland Quandt has shared key details of the phone, corroborating the previously leaked information. As per the leak, it will have two configurations and will share specifications with Galaxy A52 model, but with a Snapdragon 778G processor, instead of the Snapdragon 750G chipset. Here's more.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A52s will have an IP67-rated built

Samsung Galaxy A52s will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The handset shall bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black, Mint, Blue, and Purple color options.

Information

A 64MP quad camera setup is expected on the back

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will likely offer a quad rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Pricing and availability

Details pertaining to the official pricing and availability of the Galaxy A52s are unknown as of now. However, it has been tipped to carry a price-tag of €449 (roughly Rs. 39,000).