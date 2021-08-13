Redmi 10 spotted on NBTC certification site; launch imminent

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 11:35 am

Redmi 10's moniker confirmed via NBTC certification

Redmi is expected to launch a new budget-range smartphone, the Redmi 10, soon. In the latest development, the handset, with model number 21061119AG, has been spotted on Thailand's NBTC certification site, hinting at its imminent launch in the global markets as well as confirming its moniker. Previous leaks suggest that it will offer a Full-HD+ display, a Helio G88 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a 90Hz LCD panel

The Redmi 10 will bear a center-aligned punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a quad camera module. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It may be offered in Sea Blue, Carbon Gray, and Pebble White colors.

Information

It will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 will sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12 based on Android 11

The Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi 10: Pricing and availability

Going by the leaked Singaporean e-retailer's listing, the Redmi 10 may be priced at SGD 249 (around Rs. 13,600) for the 6GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.