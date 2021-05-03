Redmi Note 10S to debut in India on May 13

Redmi is all prepared to launch its Note 10S smartphone in India on May 13 at 12pm, the company has announced. To recall, the handset was unveiled last month alongside the Note 10 5G model.

As for the key highlights, the Note 10S comes with an AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, and quad rear cameras.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It sports a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 10S features an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera system.

The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, and Pebble White color options.

Information

There is a 13MP selfie camera

The Redmi Note 10S has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 33W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 10S draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10S: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi Note 10S in India will be announced at the time of launch on May 13. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 15,000.