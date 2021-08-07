Samsung Galaxy A52s will look similar to Galaxy A52 5G

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 07, 2021, 10:57 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52s will feature a 6.5-inch screen

Samsung is working on a new A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A52s. In the latest development, Winfuture has released images of the model, revealing that it will have design features similar to the standard Galaxy A52 5G handset. Separately, Samsung Galaxy A52s has also been spotted on the FCC certification platform with model number SMA528B. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to feature an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device should bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in four colors.

Information

There will be a Sony IMX682 main sensor

The Samsung Galaxy A52s will likely sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP portrait lens, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, it will have a 32MP Sony IMX616 selfie snapper.

Internals

A 4,500mAh battery is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A52s is said to be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and might house a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52s: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Galaxy A52s is unknown at the moment. However, it has been tipped to cost €434.64 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 128GB storage option.