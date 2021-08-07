Lenovo Tab P12 Pro spotted on Google Play Console
Lenovo is expected to launch the Tab P12 Pro in the coming weeks. It will come as a successor to the Tab P11 Pro and has now been listed on the Google Play Console with model number TB-Q706F. As per the listing, it will feature a Snapdragon 855 chipset, QHD+ display, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.
It will likely bear an 11.5-inch OLED screen
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is expected to feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera unit. The device will likely sport an 11.5-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) OLED screen with a screen density of 240dpi.
Dual front cameras are expected
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro could offer a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary sensor on the back. Up front, it might get two 8MP lenses for selfies and video calls.
There will be an 8,600mAh battery
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and could house an 8,600mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Lenovo Tab P12 Pro: Pricing and availability
At present, the official pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro are unknown. However, considering its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 55,000.