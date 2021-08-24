Realme 8i appears in new renders; design and specifications leaked

Realme 8i will feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor

Realme is expected to launch its budget-friendly 8i and 8s smartphones in the coming weeks. In the latest development, Digit, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has revealed the renders and key specifications of the 8i model. As per the report, it will feature a 6.59-inch display, a Helio G96 processor, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

There will be a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Realme 8i will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Dimensions-wise, it will be 8.6mm thick and will tip the scales at 194 grams.

The phone will get a 16MP front camera

The Realme 8i will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary shooter, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

It will boot Android 11

The Realme 8i will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme 8i: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of the Realme 8i is unknown. Going by its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 11,000.