Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 06:27 pm

Google Maps’ new Waze-borrowed feature could show you toll prices along your route

Search giant Google is behind both Google Maps and Waze. Although these navigation apps appeal to different demographics, but features from the driver-centric Waze app have gradually made their way to Google Maps over the years. The latest feature to join this list is the ability to check toll prices along your route. Here are more details about the feature.

Differences

Google Maps, Waze cater to different target audiences

Compared to Waze that offers crowd-sourced information so drivers can bypass heavy traffic, Google Maps is predominantly for users who seek a more wholesome navigation experience including the ability to add stops, find fuel stations and ATMs along the way, and avoid motorways. As far as toll roads are concerned, presently Google Maps only allows users to check an option of avoiding them entirely.

Details

New feature will list toll prices for collection centers enroute

Now, Google Maps' new feature is expected to tell you how much you would need to pay in toll for your ride. According to Android Police, the search giant said that Maps will automatically display the prices for tolls on roads, bridges, and other restrictions that mandate payment for thoroughfare. The toll prices will be displayed when you are selecting the route.

In the pipeline

Feature hasn't made its way to beta testers yet

The upcoming feature was confirmed by a Google Maps user who completed a survey for the app's development team. However, the beta testers can't see or access the feature and there aren't any demos for it yet. In fact, Google could be exploring the new feature that would be implemented only if it garners sufficient interest from potential users.

Until then...

Users actually needing the feature could switch to Waze

Additionally, it remains unclear if Google Maps will display toll prices only in the US or in other markets around the world as well. If you are desperate to use the feature and commute on toll roads regularly, you're better off sticking to the Waze app for now since it offers more driver-centric features including the ability to see toll prices along your route.