OnePlus Nord receives Bitmoji AOD, August security patch via update

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 24, 2021, 05:19 pm

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update in India

OnePlus has started releasing a new OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for the Nord smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings the latest August 2021 Android security patch and a screenshot feature for Always-on Display. It also introduces Snapchat co-designed Bitmoji AOD with personalized Bitmoji avatar that shows up on the ambient display and updates round the day based on the user's activity.

Everything to know about the update

The latest OxygenOS 11.1.5.5 update for the Nord smartphone in India carries version number 11.1.5.5.AC01DA. As usual, the software is being released in a staged manner. To activate the Bitmoji AOD after installing the update, go to Settings >Customization >Clock on ambient display >Bitmoji.

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord features a capsule-shaped cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera setup. The device comes with a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information

It is equipped with dual selfie cameras

The OnePlus Nord sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, it has a 32MP (f/2.5) main sensor and an 8MP (f/2.5) ultra-wide snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 765G chipset

The OnePlus Nord is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and packs a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.