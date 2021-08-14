Vivo X70 Pro appears on IMDA and Bluetooth SIG certifications

Vivo X70 series will debut in India in September

Vivo is expected to launch its next-generation flagship X70 series of smartphones in India in September, during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). In the latest development, the X70 Pro has been spotted on India's IMDA as well as Bluetooth SIG certification sites with model number V2015. The listings reveal that it will support NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G connectivity. Here's our roundup.

The device will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it might offer a quad camera module. The handset is rumored to bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and a pixel density of 398ppi.

It may sport a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro might come with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it may have a 32MP selfie camera.

It will draw power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Vivo X70 Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 custom UI on top and might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 50,000. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in September.