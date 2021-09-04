Nokia G50's specifications revealed via Geekbench listing

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 01:22 pm

HMD Global seems to be gearing up for the launch of its cheapest 5G smartphone, the G50 model. In the latest development, it has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing the key specifications, such as a Snapdragon 480 chipset, Android 11 support, and 4GB of RAM. The handset has also appeared on the TENAA certification site with multiple RAM and storage models. Here's our roundup.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much has the smartphone scored?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. To evaluate these scores, it runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. Nokia G50's latest Geekbench listing suggests it has achieved a single-core score of 512 and a multi-core score of 1,688.

Design and display

A 6.82-inch HD+ panel is expected

Nokia G50 will have a circular camera unit on the back

The Nokia G50 will likely feature a polycarbonate built with a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bezel on the bottom, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset shall sport a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in multiple shades, including a Forest Black variant.

Information

It shall have a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 is said to bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there will be an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The Nokia G50 will draw power from a Snapdragon 480 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and be equipped with a 4,850mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

The Nokia G50 has been tipped to cost £209 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 4GB/64GB variant. However, its official pricing information will be announced at the time of its launch, which will take place soon.