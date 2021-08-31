Nokia G50 5G's leaked renders reveal a waterdrop notch design

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 31, 2021, 07:21 pm

Nokia G50 5G's press renders leaked

HMD Global is working to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Nokia G50 5G, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, WinFuture has leaked the renders as well as key specifications of the handset. According to the report, the device will come with a 6.38-inch LCD display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and a 4,850mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ display

The Nokia G50 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, a polycarbonate body, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be offered in Blue and Midnight Sun colors.

Information

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Nokia G50 5G will be equipped with a circular-shaped triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP front-facing is expected.

Internals

It will boot Android 11 OS

The Nokia G50 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,850mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Nokia G50 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Nokia G50 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks. However, as per WinFuture, it may cost around €230 (around Rs. 20,000) in Europe.