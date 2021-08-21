Mi 11T Pro tipped to get 120Hz display, 120W fast-charging

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 08:46 pm

Mi 11T Pro's key specifications tipped

Xiaomi is working on launching another Mi 11 series smartphone, the Mi 11T Pro. It is expected to go global on September 23 along with the Mi 11T handset. In the latest development, a Vietnamese YouTube Channel has shared key details of the Pro model. As per the leak, it will get a 120Hz OLED screen, a Snapdragon 888 processor, and 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

A 6.67-inch display is expected

The Mi 11T Pro is said to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it may get a quad camera setup. The device shall bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 403ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

The phone will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Mi 11T Pro will likely sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP primary shooter, a 13MP secondary lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it could have a 20MP selfie snapper.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Mi 11T Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and is tipped to house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi 11T Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of Mi 11T Pro will be announced at the time of its launch, probably on September 23. However, going by its specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 35,000.