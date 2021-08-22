Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in 3D renders, colors leaked

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3D renders flaunt full design

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE smartphone is nearing its launch with numerous leaks coming in. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared 3D renders of the handset, corroborating its previously leaked full design features and color options. As per the renders, the S21 FE will look similar to the standard S21, except for a single-shaded back panel. The images also showcase five colors of the mobile.

Design and display

It will boast a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It will sport a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The device will be offered in multiple shades, including White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue.

The phone will get a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely bear a triple rear camera module, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

It will run on Android 11

Samsung S21 FE is rumored to draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and will house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE at the time of its launch, which could take place in October this year. However, the handset may cost around Rs. 50,000.