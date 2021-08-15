Samsung Galaxy S21 FE receives Bluetooth certification

Samsung is said to unveil its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in October this year. In the latest development, it has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG authority, with model numbers SM-G990N, SM-G990B, and SM-G990B_SD. The certification reveals that the model will support Bluetooth 5.0. Its feature highlights will include a 6.41-inch display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will look similar to the standard S21 model. It shall feature an IP68-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. It is rumored to sport a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be offered in multiple color options.

Information

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely bear a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it shall have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

Samsung S21 FE may draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen in October. Going by its specifications, it could cost around Rs. 50,000.