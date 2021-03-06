-
Galaxy S21's sales take series to 4-year highLast updated on Mar 06, 2021, 04:12 pm
-
Samsung has sold around 5,90,000 devices of the S21 line-up, taking the total sales of the Galaxy S series to a 4-year high since the Galaxy S8, which sold 6,20,000 units.
According to a report, S21 series' first month sales were two times higher than S20 series. The main reason for such market reception has been attributed to the aggressive pricing of S21 series.
-
-
Design and display
S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen
-
The S21 devices have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras.
The S21 and S21+ models bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, with 48-120Hz refresh rate.
The S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and S Pen support.
-
Cameras
Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a 108MP main camera
-
The S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Up front, they pack a 10MP selfie shooter.
The S21 Ultra has a quad camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 10MP periscope lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it boasts of a 40MP camera.
-
Internals
They are powered by a top-tier octa-core chipset
-
Samsung Galaxy S21 series is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0.
The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability
-
In India, Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The S21+ costs Rs. 81,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, whereas the S21 Ultra costs Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.