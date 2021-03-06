OPPO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the A94, in the UAE. The handset carries a price-tag of AED 1,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The device has been listed on the OPPO UAE's official website with an AMOLED display, four rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, a 4,310mAh battery, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It has a Full-HD+ screen with a 60Hz refresh rate

The OPPO A94 bears a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a quad camera unit. The handset has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is offered in Fluid Black and Fantastic Purple color options.

Information The smartphone offers a 32MP selfie camera

OPPO A94 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It is equipped with a 4,310mAh battery

OPPO A94 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A94: Pricing and availability