OPPO A16s debuts with triple rear cameras and HD+ display

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 14, 2021, 09:19 pm

OPPO A16s launched in Europe at around Rs. 13,000

OPPO has launched a new A-series smartphone, called the A16s, in the Netherlands. It has been priced at €149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and has features similar to the standard A16 model but additionally with NFC support. Its highlights include a 6.52-inch screen, four cameras in total, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and two days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The OPPO A16s features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a triple camera unit. The device sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is available in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue color variants.

Information

There is an 8MP selfie camera

The OPPO A16s is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone boots Android 11

The OPPO A16s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with two days of usage. For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A16s: Pricing

The OPPO A16s carries a price tag of €149 (roughly Rs. 13,000) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. Details regarding its availability in India have not been announced as of now.