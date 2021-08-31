Realme Narzo 50i to come in two variants in India

Realme Narzo 50i tipped to debut in India soon

Realme is reportedly working on a new Narzo 50 series smartphone, called the Narzo 50i, for the Indian market. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that it will be offered in 2GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB variants. Sharma has also revealed that Narzo 50i will be available in shades of Mint Green and Carbon Black. Here are more details.

Design and display

An HD+ LCD display is expected

The Realme Narzo 50i is said to feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. On the rear, there might be a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be offered in Mint Green and Carbon Black color options.

Information

The phone will have an 8MP front camera

The dual rear camera unit on the Realme Narzo 50i will likely include a 13MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, an 8MP (f/2) selfie snapper is rumored.

Internals

It will pack a 6,000mAh battery

The Realme Narzo 50i will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based Realme UI and house a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme Narzo 50i: Expected pricing

The official pricing information of the Realme Narzo 50i will be announced at the time of its launch, which is tipped to happen soon. Going by the expected specifications, it will be priced under Rs. 10,000.