Vivo Y33s to debut on August 23 at Rs. 18,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 20, 2021, 07:14 pm

Vivo will announce a new Y-series smartphone, called the Y33s, in India on August 23, according to 91mobiles. The report claims that the handset will be available for purchase on the launch day itself. Separately, a now-removed Amazon listing has revealed that the device will carry a price-tag of Rs. 17,990 in India. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo Y33s will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD display with 96% NTSC color gamut, 90.6% screen-to-body ratio, and a blue light filter. It will be offered in black and gradient (Midday Dream) color variants.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y33s will come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y33s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM (plus 4GB of extended RAM) and 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo Y33s: Pricing and availability

According to the premature Amazon listing, the Vivo Y33s will be priced at Rs. 17,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model. The handset will be available for purchase via offline and online channels from August 23 onwards.