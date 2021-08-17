Vivo Y33s and Y21 to debut in India soon

Vivo will launch two new Y-series smartphones, the Y33s and Y21, in India next week, according to 91mobiles. The report has also revealed the design and full specifications of the duo. Both the devices will come with a MediaTek chipset, up to three rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and an extended RAM feature. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a waterdrop notch design

The Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y21 will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former will bear a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a 90.6% screen-to-body-ratio. The latter will have a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They will be offered in two colors options each.

Cameras

The Y33s will be equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Vivo Y33s will sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. The Vivo Y21 will have a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies, they will have a 16MP (f/2.0) and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera, respectively.

Internals

They will boot Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

The Vivo Y33s and Vivo Y21 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 and MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. They will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Information

Vivo Y33s and Y21: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo Y33s and Y21 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in India next week. However, considering the leaked specifications, they may be priced under Rs. 20,000.