Vivo X70 spotted on Geekbench platform with Dimensity 1200 processor

Vivo is expected to launch its flagship X70 series of smartphones in India in September. In the latest development, a device with model number V2104, speculated to be the vanilla X70, has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. According to the listing, the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that evaluates chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a range of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The faster a chipset carries out the instructions, the higher is its score. The Vivo X70 (V2104) has achieved a single-core score of 859 and a multi-core score of 2,946.

The phone will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X70 is likely to feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is rumored to pack a quad camera unit. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning's Gorilla Glass 6 on top for protection.

It might have a 48MP main camera

The Vivo X70 will reportedly sport a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP macro sensor. It is expected to support 5-axis image stabilization. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is likely.

It will boot Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11

The Vivo X70 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

According to a recent leak, the vanilla Vivo X70 may be priced under Rs. 50,000 in India. However, the handset's official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in September this year.