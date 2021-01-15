Following the launch of Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones in China last month, the company is now geared up to unveil the X60 Pro+ model from the line-up on January 21, as confirmed through an official poster. It is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, quad rear cameras, 55W fast-charging, and a 120Hz display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo X60 Pro+: At a glance

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will feature a glass body with a punch-hole design, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it will be offered in Deep Ocean Blue and Classic Orange color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is likely to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP periscope zoom lens. For selfies and video calling, it will offer a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo X60 Pro+ will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0 and pack a 4,700mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?