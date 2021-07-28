Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:07 am

Realme GT 5G series to be launched in India soon

Realme is planning to introduce the GT 5G and GT Master Edition smartphones in India. In the latest development, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has posted an image on Twitter, asking fans which smartphone they would want to be launched in India next. The image shows retail boxes of the GT 5G, GT Neo, GT Master Edition, and GT Explorer Master Edition.

Twitter Post

Here's a look at the teaser

Which of these would you want next to be launched in India?



RT and reply using with #realmeGT stand a chance to #win one! pic.twitter.com/0zbdfzs8Gv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 26, 2021

Design and display

Realme GT 5G sports a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Realme GT 5G weighs 186 grams

Talking about the vanilla Realme GT 5G, it features a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in leather back and glass back variants.

Information

The phone offers a 16MP front camera

The Realme GT 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. Up front, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery

The Realme GT 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme GT 5G: Pricing

The Realme GT 5G carries a starting price-tag of €449 (roughly Rs. 39,400) for the 8GB/128GB model and €559 (around Rs. 49,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.