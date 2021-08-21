Realme C21Y will be launched in India on August 23
Realme will launch its budget-centric C21Y smartphone in India on August 23, the company has confirmed via a press release. For the unversed, the device was announced in Vietnam last month. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 6.5-inch display, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC T610 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.
The phone has an HD+ LCD display
The Realme C21Y features a waterdrop-styled notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 400-nits of typical brightness. It is offered in Black Caro and Caramel Green color options.
It sports a 13MP main camera
The Realme C21Y is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper along with an LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
It offers support for reverse charging
The Realme C21Y draws power from a UNISOC T610 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
Realme C21Y: Pricing and availability
The Realme C21Y will be available for purchase via Realme's official website and may cost under Rs. 10,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced on August 23. For reference, in Vietnam, it starts at VND 3,490,000 (roughly Rs. 11,360).