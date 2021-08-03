Redmi Note 10 receives its fourth price-hike in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 05:43 pm

Xiaomi has, for the fourth time, increased the prices of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone in India. The handset has now become costlier by Rs. 500 and costs Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. The reason behind the successive price-hikes is believed to be the shortage of chipsets. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Super AMOLED panel

Redmi Note 10 is offered in three color options

The Redmi Note 10 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1,100-nits of peak brightness. It also provides an IP53-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 678 chipset

The Redmi Note 10 draws power from a Snapdragon 678 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability

Following the latest price-hike, the Redmi Note 10 costs Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB/128GB variant. It is available for purchase via mi.com and Amazon India.