Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 08:19 pm

Realme is expected to launch the X9 series of smartphones in the coming weeks. The line-up will likely include the vanilla X9 and X9 Pro models. Now, the Realme X9 has passed multiple certification sites with model number RMX3361, hinting at its imminent launch. The listings have revealed that it will offer a 6.43-inch display, 65W fast-charging, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will offer a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X9 is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 411ppi. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 159.2x73.5x8.0mm.

Information

A 32MP selfie camera is expected

The Realme X9 will likely sport a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Realme X9 will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,200mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X9: Expected pricing

The Realme X9 is tipped to be priced between CNY 2,000-2,500 (approximately Rs. 23,000-28,700). However, the official details will be revealed at the time of launch which is expected to happen in the coming weeks.