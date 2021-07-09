Realme X7 Max 5G's update brings Dynamic RAM expansion feature

Realme X7 Max 5G receives June 2021 Android security patch via OTA update

Realme has released a new A.16 update for the X7 Max 5G smartphone in India. The firmware introduces the June 2021 security patch and a new Dynamic RAM expansion feature, where the internal storage can virtually act as RAM when the device's memory is fully occupied. The update also optimizes system and network performance, reduces power consumption, and improves the rear camera's performance.

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the Realme X7 Max 5G carries version number RMX3031_11_A.16. It is currently seeding in India in a staged manner, meaning the update will first reach a limited set of users followed by a wider release in the coming days.

Design and display

The phone bears a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Milky Way, Asteroid Black, and Mercury Silver colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Dimensity 1200 processor

The Realme X7 Max 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.