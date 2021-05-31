Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 01:32 pm

Realme launches X7 Max 5G phone and Smart TV 4K series in India

Realme has launched its latest X7 Max 5G smartphone in India, alongside the Smart TV 4K series of televisions. The handset starts at Rs. 26,999 and comes as the country's first device with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Other specifications include a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a vapor cooling system, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers a 360Hz touch sampling rate

The Realme X7 Max 5G features a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, a matte-finished rear panel with glossy strip, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver, and Milky Way color variants.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Realme X7 Max 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Smart TVs

Everything to know about the Realme Smart TV 4K series

The Realme Smart TV 4K series features a 2.6mm ultra-slim bezel design and is offered in two display sizes: 43-inch and 50-inch. Both the variants have a 4K (3840x2160 pixels) display, Dolby Vision, HDR support, and image enhancing Chroma Boost Picture Engine. It is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Features

They run on Android TV 10 OS

The Realme Smart TV 4K line-up boots Android TV 10. The TVs have built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, Google Play Store, and support OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstart, Netflix, and YouTube. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports and two USB ports, among others. The TVs are also equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio support.

Pocket-pinch

Realme X7 Max 5G, Smart TV 4K: Pricing and availability

The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The Realme Smart TV 4K carries a price-tag of Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch version. Both the smartphone as well as the televisions will go on their first sale on June 4 via Flipkart and Realme.com.