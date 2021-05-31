Realme C25s will be priced at around Rs. 12,000

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 31, 2021, 12:18 pm

Realme C25s tipped to be available from June 12 onwards

Chinese tech giant Realme is working to launch its C25s smartphone in the global markets. In the latest development, Gizchina has claimed that Realme C25s will release on June 12 and it will carry a price-tag of around $170 (roughly Rs. 12,000). To recall, the handset is already available in Malaysia and is identical to the Realme C25 model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There is a fingerprint scanner on the back

The Realme C25s features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with 570-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and tips the scales at 209 grams.

Information

The phone offers a 48MP main camera

The Realme C25s has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery

The Realme C25s is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme C25s: Pricing

The global pricing details of the Realme C25s will be announced during its launch, which is likely to happen on June 12. However, the latest tip-off suggests that it will cost around $170 (roughly Rs. 12,000).