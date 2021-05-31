Realme C25s will be priced at around Rs. 12,000
Chinese tech giant Realme is working to launch its C25s smartphone in the global markets. In the latest development, Gizchina has claimed that Realme C25s will release on June 12 and it will carry a price-tag of around $170 (roughly Rs. 12,000). To recall, the handset is already available in Malaysia and is identical to the Realme C25 model. Here's our roundup.
There is a fingerprint scanner on the back
The Realme C25s features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The device bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with 570-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.5x75.9x9.6mm and tips the scales at 209 grams.
The phone offers a 48MP main camera
The Realme C25s has a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.
It is equipped with a massive 6,000mAh battery
The Realme C25s is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme C25s: Pricing
The global pricing details of the Realme C25s will be announced during its launch, which is likely to happen on June 12. However, the latest tip-off suggests that it will cost around $170 (roughly Rs. 12,000).