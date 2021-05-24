Realme X7 Max 5G tipped to start at Rs. 28,000

Ahead of debut, Realme X7 Max 5G's prices leaked in India

A week ahead of the launch of the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone in India, MySmartPrice has revealed the prices of the handset, claiming it will start at Rs. 27,999. As for the key highlights, it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, and 50W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Realme X7 Max 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device might bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colors.

There will be a 64MP main camera

The Realme X7 Max 5G will likely sport a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 50W fast-charging

The Realme X7 Max 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing

The official pricing information of the Realme X7 Max 5G will be revealed at the time of launch on May 31. However, the latest tip-off suggests that it will cost Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and Rs. 30,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.