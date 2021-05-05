Realme X7 Max 5G's alleged retail box confirms key specifications

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 12:25 am

Realme is expected to launch a new X7 Max 5G model in India soon.

In the latest development, tipster Debayan Roy has shared an image of the retail box of the phone, revealing its key specifications.

As per the leak, the X7 Max 5G will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen.

Here are more details.

Design and display

A 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display is expected

The Realme X7 Max 5G is rumored to come to India as a rebranded version of GT Neo. Hence, it will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, the phone will pack a triple camera unit.

It should bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will offer a 64MP triple rear camera system

The Realme X7 Max 5G shall sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it will get a 16MP front-facing shooter.

Internals

Under the hood, the phone will support 50W fast-charging

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Realme X7 Max 5G: Pricing

At present, details related to the pricing of Realme X7 Max 5G are under the wraps. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to start at around Rs. 25,000.