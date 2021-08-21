Mi 11 Lite receives MIUI 12.5 stable update in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 12:05 am

Xiaomi has started releasing its latest MIUI 12.5 stable update for the Mi 11 Lite smartphone in India. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a lighter and faster user interface, 20 times more rendering power, improved response for gestures, and an all-new Notes app with dynamic layouts and tools for doodling and sketching. It also introduces the August 2021 Android security patch.

Everything to know about the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Mi 11 Lite smartphone carries version number MIUI 12.5.2.0.RKOINXM and has a download size of around 1GB. To check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display

The device has a 90Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi 11 Lite features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black, and Jazz Blue colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Mi 11 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.