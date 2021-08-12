Motorola Edge 20 series tipped to start at Rs. 21,500

Motorola's Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion will go official in India on August 17. The former is already available in Europe, while the latter will arrive as a rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite but with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. Now, tipster Debayan Roy has leaked the prices of both the models, claiming that the line-up will start at Rs. 21,499.

The phones will sport a 6.7-inch display

Motorola Edge 20 Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 20 features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Edge 20 Fusion will have an identical design and display, but with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a lower 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will have a 32MP front camera

The Edge 20 has a 108MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto sensor, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The Edge 20 Fusion will have a similar setup, but with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor replacing the telephoto lens.

The duo will be available with 128GB of storage

The Motorola Edge 20 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, along with a 4,000mAh battery. The Fusion model will be backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery. Both the phones will offer up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 30W fast-charging support, and 5G connectivity. They will run on Android 11-based MyUX.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be priced at Rs. 21,499 and Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB models, respectively. The Edge 20 will cost Rs. 29,999 for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. The mobiles will be available via Flipkart.