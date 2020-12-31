If you are planning to own an affordable smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the Motorola G9 (4GB/64GB) model. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer and a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 with HSBC Credit Card. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Motorola G9 (4GB/64GB) variant is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 10,999 (MRP: Rs. 14,999). You can avail a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 by making a payment through HSBC Credit Card. Additionally, you can also exchange an old smartphone to further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 10,450 (depending on the model).

Design and display Motorola G9: At a glance

The Motorola G9 features a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The smartphone bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue color options.

Information Motorola G9 has a 48MP triple rear camera system

The Motorola G9 sports a triple rear camera unit that comprises a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood