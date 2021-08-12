OnePlus releases Android 11 stable update for 6 and 6T

OnePlus releases Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for 6 and 6T smartphones

After three Open Beta builds, OnePlus has finally started releasing the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update for the 6 and 6T smartphones. As per the changelog, the firmware brings a redesigned UI, Ambient Display, Game Space features, quick reply function, mis-touch prevention feature, and an updated Camera UI. It also introduces a Dark Mode shortcut and a new design for the Shelf section.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 6 and 6T is being released in a phased manner via OTA method. To manually check for the new firmware, you can go to Settings >System >System Updates.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 6 sports a wide camera cut-out, whereas the 6T features a waterdrop notch design. They have a glass back and an aluminium frame. The former bears a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) AMOLED screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 6T has a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint sensor.

Information

They sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus 6 and 6T are equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 16MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 20MP (f/1.7) wide-angle lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

They are powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset

The OnePlus 6 and 6T draw power from a Snapdragon 845 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 3,300mAh battery, while the latter houses a 3,700mAh battery. Both the devices support 20W fast-charging. For connectivity, they offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.