-
Samsung releases Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S5eLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 12:29 am
-
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy Tab S5e in Russia and UK.
The firmware brings all the features of Android 11 and One UI 3.1, including a refreshed UI, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, and a conversations section in the notification area.
The update also includes the March 2021 Android security patch.
Here are more details.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S5e carries version number T72XXXU2DUD1 and is currently seeding in Russia and UK. It is being released in a staged manner via over-the-air method.
-
Design and display
The tablet offers a Super AMOLED screen
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features a metal body with a conventional rectangular screen, proportionate bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a single camera.
The device bears a 10.5-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio.
It is offered in Black, Gold, and Silver color options.
-
Information
There is a 13MP main camera
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e has a single 13MP (f/2.0) rear camera and an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. The former can shoot 4K videos at 30fps while the latter can record 1080p videos at 30fps.
-
Internals
It is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery
-
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e draws power from a Snapdragon 670 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 7,040mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.