-
ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro receive Android 11 updateLast updated on Apr 11, 2021, 12:40 am
-
ASUS has started releasing the Android 11 update for its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in the global market. To recall, the users in Taiwan had already started receiving the update last month.
The firmware brings chat bubbles, a refreshed quick settings panel, one-time permissions, and Bluetooth connectivity support during Airplane mode.
It also bumps the Android security patch to March 2021.
-
-
Information
Details about the update
-
The global Android 11 update on the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro carries build number 30.40.30.96. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method and can be manually checked by going to Settings >About >System update.
-
Design and display
The ZenFone 7 smartphones sport a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen
-
As far as their specifications are concerned, the ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro feature an aluminium-glass body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an uninterrupted screen with no notch or bezels. They pack a rotating camera unit.
The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
They offer triple rear cameras
-
The ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. This arrangement flips to the front to serve as the selfie camera.
-
Internals
The duo is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
-
The ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are fueled by a Snapdragon 865 and 865+ chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.