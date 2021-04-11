Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 12:40 am

ASUS has started releasing the Android 11 update for its ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in the global market. To recall, the users in Taiwan had already started receiving the update last month. The firmware brings chat bubbles, a refreshed quick settings panel, one-time permissions, and Bluetooth connectivity support during Airplane mode. It also bumps the Android security patch to March 2021.

Details about the update

The global Android 11 update on the ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro carries build number 30.40.30.96. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method and can be manually checked by going to Settings >About >System update.

Design and display The ZenFone 7 smartphones sport a 90Hz Super AMOLED screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro feature an aluminium-glass body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an uninterrupted screen with no notch or bezels. They pack a rotating camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information They offer triple rear cameras

The ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro sport a triple rear camera module including a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. This arrangement flips to the front to serve as the selfie camera.

Internals The duo is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery