South Korean tech giant LG has started releasing the Android 11 update for the Velvet 5G model. The update is currently seeding in South Korea and may arrive in other regions soon. The firmware brings a redesigned UI and other Android 11 features like screen recorder, smart home control, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, etc. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 11 update for the LG Velvet 5G carries version number G900N2C in South Korea and has a download size of around 2.2GB. Users can check for the update manually by going to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Recalling the LG Velvet 5G

As far as its specifications are concerned, the LG Velvet 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel, curved edges, metal-glass body and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a triple camera setup. The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG Velvet 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) wide angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood