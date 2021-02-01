-
LG Velvet 5G receives Android 11 stable updateLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 07:40 pm
-
South Korean tech giant LG has started releasing the Android 11 update for the Velvet 5G model. The update is currently seeding in South Korea and may arrive in other regions soon.
The firmware brings a redesigned UI and other Android 11 features like screen recorder, smart home control, one-time permissions, chat bubbles, etc.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The Android 11 update for the LG Velvet 5G carries version number G900N2C in South Korea and has a download size of around 2.2GB. Users can check for the update manually by going to Settings >Software update.
-
Design and display
Recalling the LG Velvet 5G
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the LG Velvet 5G features a waterdrop notch display with a slim bottom bezel, curved edges, metal-glass body and an integrated fingerprint sensor. The rear panel houses a triple camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The LG Velvet 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) wide angle lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it sports a 16MP (f/1.9) front-facing camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The LG Velvet 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired and 9W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.