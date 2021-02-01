Motorola has started releasing the Android 11 update for its Moto G Pro handset. The firmware brings all the Android 11 features including a new conversations section, chat bubbles, media playback widget, one-time permissions, dark theme scheduling, and a built-in screen recorder. It also bumps the Android security patch to January 2021. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

According to the reports, the firmware has a download size of around 1.1GB and is currently seeding in the UK. However, a wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming days.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Moto G Pro

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto G Pro features a plastic-aluminium body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a stylus. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) IPS LCD screen and is offered in a single Mystic Indigo color option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Moto G Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood