Motorola releases Android 11 update for Moto G ProLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 07:40 pm
Motorola has started releasing the Android 11 update for its Moto G Pro handset.
The firmware brings all the Android 11 features including a new conversations section, chat bubbles, media playback widget, one-time permissions, dark theme scheduling, and a built-in screen recorder. It also bumps the Android security patch to January 2021.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
According to the reports, the firmware has a download size of around 1.1GB and is currently seeding in the UK. However, a wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming days.
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Moto G Pro
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Moto G Pro features a plastic-aluminium body with a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a stylus. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2300 pixels) IPS LCD screen and is offered in a single Mystic Indigo color option.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Moto G Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro camera. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
Internals
Under the hood
The Moto G Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
At the heart, it has a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.