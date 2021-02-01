Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G could be launched in India soon as the phone has bagged BIS certification. It was launched in the global markets in September 2020 with a Snapdragon 865 chipset. The handset is exactly similar to the India-specific S20 FE 4G model that is available here with an Exynos 990 processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: At a glance

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the back, the plastic body houses a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red and Cloud Orange colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it sports a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The smartphone boots Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability