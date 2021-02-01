-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G bags BIS certification, launch imminentLast updated on Feb 01, 2021, 06:24 pm
-
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G could be launched in India soon as the phone has bagged BIS certification. It was launched in the global markets in September 2020 with a Snapdragon 865 chipset.
The handset is exactly similar to the India-specific S20 FE 4G model that is available here with an Exynos 990 processor.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: At a glance
-
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the back, the plastic body houses a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
It is offered in Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, Cloud White, Cloud Red and Cloud Orange colors.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Galaxy S20 FE 5G houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. On the front, it sports a single 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone boots Android 10 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India will be revealed at the time of launch in the coming weeks. For reference, the 4G model costs Rs. 49,999 and is available via the company's online store.