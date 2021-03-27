-
ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro receive Android 11 updateLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:35 am
ASUS has started releasing the Android 11 update for its flagship ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro smartphones in Taiwan.
As per the official changelog, the firmware brings one-time permissions, chat bubbles, support for Bluetooth connectivity during Airplane mode, and a revamped quick settings panel.
It also bumps up the Android security patch level on the devices to March 2021.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The update carries version number 30.40.30.93 and is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. Users can manually check for the update by going to Settings >About >System Update.
Design and display
The handsets flaunt a 90Hz Super AMOLED display
As far as their specifications are concerned, the ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro feature a metal-glass body with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an all-screen design which is achieved by adopting a rotating camera setup.
The smartphones bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
Information
There is a triple camera setup on the rear
The ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro offer a triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. This setup automatically flips to the front and serves as a selfie snapper.
Internals
The handsets support 30W fast-charging
The ASUS ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, they pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.