Last updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:12 am

iQOO is gearing up to launch the Neo5 model in India soon. In the latest development, the phone has been spotted on the Indian IMEI database (via Mukul Sharma) with model number V2055A. To recall, the handset was launched in China earlier this month. It comes with a 120Hz screen, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It flaunts a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

The iQOO Neo5 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange color options.

Information It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO Neo5 has a triple rear camera arrangement which comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood, the smartphone runs on Android 11

The iQOO Neo5 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It boots Android 11-based OriginOS for iQOO and packs a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo5: Pricing and availability