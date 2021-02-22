Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is expected to launch its iQOO Neo 5 handset in March this year. In the latest development, the phone's alleged India-specific variant has been spotted on Geekbench (via Abhishek Yadav). As per the listing, the iQOO Neo 5 will come with a Snapdragon 870 chipset (codenamed 'kona'), 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Technicality What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor grading platform that ranks chipsets based on single-core or multi-core performances. While assessing multi-core scores, the platform runs multiple streams of instructions simultaneously per core to generate a gross result. The same procedure is followed to evaluate single-core results. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information How much did iQOO Neo 5 score on Geekbench?

iQOO Neo 5, with model number Vivo I2012, has been spotted spotted on Geekbench on three occasions. The listings were uploaded on February 22 with near identical scores. One of them reports a single-core score of 951 and a multi-core score of 3,339.

Design and display iQOO Neo 5 will offer a 120Hz Full-HD+ screen

The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a waterdrop notch with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD flat screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 5 will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. Up front, it will pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset

The iQOO Neo 5 will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability