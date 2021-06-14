Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord N200 5G's full specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord N200 5G's render and specifications leaked

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new affordable 5G smartphone, called the Nord N200 5G. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the full specifications and a high-resolution render of the handset. As per the leak, the Nord N200 5G will come with a 90Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will offer a Full-HD+ resolution

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.49-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and sRGB support. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 163.1x74.9x8.3mm and weigh 189g.

It will sport a 16MP selfie camera

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be equipped with a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.05) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will boot OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, it is expected to be priced under $250 (roughly Rs. 18,300) and will be exclusively available in the US and Canada.