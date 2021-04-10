-
Vivo Y19 gets Android 11 update in India: Details hereLast updated on Apr 10, 2021, 12:01 am
Vivo has started rolling out the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update in India for the Y19 model.
As per the changelog, the firmware brings all the features of Android 11, along with a bunch of Funtouch OS customizations.
The update also optimizes the home screen editing function and display effects, and adds a charging animation style.
Here are more details.
Information
Everything to know about the update
The Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update for the Vivo Y19 smartphone carries version number rev 6.73.6 and has a download size of 3.2GB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >System update.
Design and display
The phone flaunts a Full-HD+ display
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y19 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
It is offered in Magnetic Black and Spring White color options.
Information
It sports a 16MP selfie camera
The Vivo Y19 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 16MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
Internals
It draws power from a MediaTek Helio P65 processor
The Vivo Y19 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is now upgradeable to Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.